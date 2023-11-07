Monday, November 6, 2023 – One of the legs of ailing actor John Okafor aka Mr Ibu has been amputated.

His family gave the update in a statement released on his Instagram page this afternoon November 6.

According to the statement released, the leg had to be amputated so as to keep him alive. The statement also disclosed that he has so far undergone seven successful surgeries.

‘Good afternoon, Nigerians. We want to appreciate everyone who has come through for our dad; saying we are grateful is an understatement, and only the good Lord can thank you all enough for every help you’ve rendered.

“As of 1 pm, noon today, Daddy has gone through 7 successful surgeries, but to keep him alive and increase his chances of recovery, one of his legs had to be amputated.

“This development has been hard on us all, but we’ve had to accept it as Daddy’s new reality to keep him alive.

“Please, we are still soliciting support from well-meaning Nigerians as, at this stage, Daddy is still very delicate, and he needs all the help he can get.

“Thank you, everyone, the Okafor family is grateful and we don’t take you for granted. In due time, Daddy will personally acknowledge everyone who supported him during this period as soon as he’s stable.”