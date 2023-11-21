Tuesday, November 21, 2023 – President William Ruto is taking the country to the dogs, going by how major referral hospitals have become bold in demanding bribes while admitting patients.

When former President Uhuru Kenyatta came up with the idea of constructing Kenyatta University Teaching Referral and Research Hospital (KUTRRH), he had an idea of helping poor Kenyans get world-class health care at a low cost and he even encouraged Kenyans to use their NHIF cards when visiting the facility.

However, after Ruto took over the government in September 2022, KUTRRH ceased to be a poor man’s hospital and is now serving the rich, corrupt, and powerful only.

For a poor Kenyan to be admitted to the facility, he is forced to part with a bribe of Sh 200,000- 500,000 and the final amount depends on someone’s negotiation ability.

What pains many Kenyans is that KUTRRH is a public hospital and Uhuru used taxpayers’ money to construct the mega-complex but it is benefitting some few people who have money and leaving the poor taxpayers to die in other poorly equiped hospitals like Busia, Kiambu and Thika level 5 Hospitals which are worse than public morgues.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.