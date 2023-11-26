Sunday, November 26, 2023 – Diddy’s former head of security, Roger Bonds, has reacted to the lawsuit filed by the music executive’s ex-girlfriend.

Bonds who has been pictured with both Diddy and Cassie at different events dating back at least a decade, took to Instagram this weekend to speak out on Cassie’s claims.

He wrote;

“This is not meant to be threats or snitching or anything like that against Cassie or Diddy or anyone else. this is me telling my truth as I truly remember it for 2 reasons only.

“1st because I have 4 daughters so on all dudes my truth as I seen it, saw it and was involved with it for yrs.” His accompanying caption to this since-deleted post — which includes lots of shots with him and Cassie in public. IM WILLING TO TELL MY TEUTH BECAUSE FOR SO MANY YRS I WAS QUIET , Nothing matters now but FAMILY.”

In her court docs, Cassie name-dropped Bonds as a witness to an alleged assault she says she suffered at the hands of Diddy in 2009 when she claims he beat her after learning she was talking to another music manager at a club in Los Angeles.

Cassie claimed Diddy was stomping on her in the car afterward, and alleges Bonds even tried to intervene to stop his boss.

Unclear if Bonds plans to say more beyond what he did on his Instastory, but it does seem like he’s lending credence to this alleged anecdote Cassie detailed.