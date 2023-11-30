Thursday, November 30, 2023 – Roger Don, a former head of security for Diddy, has finally gone public with his experience while working for the music executive.

Roger has backed Cassie’s claim of stopping Diddy from stomping on her car and attacking her back in 2009 in Los Angeles.

He claimed that aside from stopping Diddy from harming Cassie, there were other such incidents involving other people during his security tenure. Roger also claimed that he suffered from diabetes and while working for Diddy, he used the ailment to make excuses for ducking and dodging the music executive.

His public support for Cassie comes after her lawsuit was recently dismissed after she and Diddy reached a settlement.

TMZ also reported that Roger seems to be plugging a book or documentary of some sort. His post included the hashtags #2FacesTHEDOCUMENTARY and #ROGERBONDSMYTRUTH.

Diddy’s team hasn’t addressed the Bonds post yet, but they’ve been insistent the latest string of lawsuits, from 2 new accusers, are simply money grabs and he’s denied all of their allegations.