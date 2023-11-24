Friday, November 24, 2023 – Bad Boy Entertainment and its former president, Harve Pierre, have been sued for sexual assault and grooming less than a week after the company’s CEO, Diddy, settled a lawsuit filed by his ex-girlfriend Cassie accusing the music mogul of rape, sex trafficking, and physical abuse.

Pierre is accused by a former employee referred to as Jane Doe of using “his position of authority as plaintiff’s boss to groom, exploit, and sexually assault her,” according to a complaint.

The lawsuit was filed on Tuesday, November 21, in New York Supreme Court.

The former employee alleged “Pierre engaged in a year-long pattern of grooming” her, which led to sexual harassment and sexual assault “on multiple occasions” between 2016 and 2017, the filing adds.

The anonymous assistant also named Bad Boy Entertainment, Bad Boy Records, and Combs Enterprises as co-defendants for alleged negligence and gender violence.

The former employee said they “knew or should have known that Pierre was unfit to be in a position of authority” before the alleged sexual assault.

A spokesperson for Bad Boy Entertainment told USA TODAY that the allegations “were never brought to the attention of the company.”

“Neither the plaintiff nor the executive are current employees of the company,” the spokesperson added. “We are now investigating the allegations, and our top priority is the safety and well-being of our employees.”

Pierre, who has been with Diddy’s company since its inception in 1993, held several positions at Bad Boy Entertainment from 1991 to 2017, including head of music publishing, head of A&R, and president, according to his LinkedIn profile.