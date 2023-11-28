Tuesday, November 28, 2023 – Music executive, Diddy has reportedly taken the hard decision of temporarily stepping aside from his role as Chairman at Revolt following recent lawsuits against him.

Sources with direct knowledge told TMZ that Diddy decided last week he’d make the temporary move. Insiders said his goal in making the decision was to not allow the accusations he’s facing to distract from Revolt’s mission or success.

Revolt is currently celebrating its 10th anniversary, and doing well under the leadership of CEO Detavio Samuels and Chief Brand Officer Deon Graham.

Since Diddy quickly settled a lawsuit brought against him by his ex-girlfriend, Cassie, who accused him of sexual assault, abuse and human trafficking, two additional lawsuits have been filed against him.

One Joi Dickerson-Neal claimed that Diddy sexually assaulted her on camera when she was a college student back in 1991, and a Jane Doe also alleged that Diddy and singer-songwriter Aaron Hall took turns raping her and her friends in either 1990 or 1991.