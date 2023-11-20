Monday, November 20, 2023 – Sean “Diddy” Combs was photographed looking downcast after settling the explosive rape and abuse lawsuit filed by his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura.

In photos obtained by Page Six, the rapper appeared stressed while sitting outside his home in Miami on Saturday, Nov. 18.

The music mogul, who was dressed casually in a T-shirt and sweatpants, was seen alongside his chief of staff, Kristina Khorram.

At one point, Khorram showed Combs something on her cell phone before the musician decided to lie down on the outdoor couch.

The Bad Boy Records founder was also spotted taking a long phone call and pacing around his estate.

It’s the first public sighting of the rapper since Cassie filed her bombshell lawsuit on Thursday, Nov. 16, alleging he had subjected her to years of physical, sexual and mental abuse.

In the court documents, Cassie Ventura, 37, accused Combs, 54, of forcing her to have sex with male prostitutes while he watched and masturbated, in addition to physically abusing her and supplying her with drugs at only 19 years old.

“Over the years that Mr. Combs abused Ms. Ventura physically and sexually, she again and again tried to escape his tight hold over her life,” the lawsuit stated. “Every time she hid, Mr. Combs’s vast network of corporations and affiliated entities found her, and those who worked for Mr. Combs’s companies implored her to return to him.”

The lawsuit also claimed that Combs “was prone to uncontrollable rage, and frequently beat Ms. Ventura savagely.”

Combs denied the claims via his attorney, Ben Brafman, who claimed Ventura had been demanding money prior to the lawsuit.

Just 24 hours after Ventura’s filing, the explosive lawsuit was settled.

In separate statements, both parties noted that they reached an agreement “amicably.”

“I have decided to resolve this matter amicably on terms that I have some level of control,” Ventura said, adding, “I want to thank my family, fans and lawyers for their unwavering support.”

The music producer echoed the sentiment, stating, “We have decided to resolve this matter amicably. I wish Cassie and her family all the best. Love.”

Combs’ lawyer later released an additional statement emphasizing that the settlement is not an admission of guilt.

“Just so we’re clear, a decision to settle a lawsuit, especially in 2023, is in no way an admission of wrongdoing,” Brafman said in a statement to Page Six Saturday.“Mr. Combs’ decision to settle the lawsuit does not in any way undermine his flat-out denial of the claims. He is happy they got to a mutual settlement and wishes Ms. Ventura the best.”