Thursday, November 16, 2023 – Hip Hop Mogul, Diddy has claimed his ex-girlfriend Cassie is trying to extort him with her rape and abuse lawsuit because he refused to give her $30million.

The rapper, whose real name is Sean Combs, denies all of her allegations and has vowed to fight them in court.

Cassie, whose full name is Cassandra Ventura, dated Combs, 54, for ten years before parting ways in 2018.

She claims in her lawsuit that he was physically and emotionally abusive throughout the relationship, and raped her in September 2018 after she tried to break up with him.

Her lawsuit describes in detail how he allegedly drugged her, intimidated her, and forced her to have sex with male sex workers in front of him throughout their romance.

She also claims he had Kid Cudi’s car blown up in his driveway after he discovered they had been talking. Combs denies the allegations.

In a statement, his attorneys said: ‘Mr. Combs vehemently denies these offensive and outrageous allegations.

‘For the past six months, Mr. Combs has been subjected to Ms. Ventura’s persistent demand of $30 million, under the threat of writing a damaging book about their relationship, which was unequivocally rejected as blatant blackmail.

‘Despite withdrawing her initial threat, Ms. Ventura has now resorted to filing a lawsuit riddled with baseless and outrageous lies, aiming to tarnish Mr. Combs’s reputation and seeking a payday.’

TMZ yesterday reported that the NYPD was investigating Combs for alleged sexual assault.

A spokesman for the force however told DailyMail.com today that there is no such investigation.

Cassie’s attorneys declined to comment on the criminal investigation. Her attorneys tell DailyMail.com that he offered her millions to silence her.

‘Mr. Combs offered Ms. Ventura eight figures to silence her and prevent the filing of this lawsuit.

‘She rejected his efforts and decided to give a voice to all woman who suffer in silence. Ms. Ventura should be applauded for her bravery.’

The lawsuit claimed she has required intensive medical and psychological care to recover from ‘trauma she lived through’.

She is seeking unspecified damages. The lawsuit is brought under the Adult Survivors Act – which is a New York law allowing people to file claims even after the statute of limitations has run out. The suit said: ‘With the expiration of New York’s Adult Survivors Act fast approaching it became clear that this was an opportunity to speak up about the trauma I have experienced and that I will be recovering from for the rest of my life.’

