Wednesday, November 1, 2023 – Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs has responded to rumors that he wanted to fight Will Smith over a threesome proposition with Jada Pinkett Smith and his ex-girlfriend, Jennifer Lopez.

The Hip Pop Mogul, 53, appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live Monday to promote his new album, The Love Album, but was questioned about the rumor.

There was speculation that Smith, 55, and his wife Jada, 52, allegedly propositioned the Let’s Get Loud singer, 54, for a threesome. Diddy and Lopez dated from 1999 until 2001.

Speaking of love,’ Kimmel said as he interrupted Diddy, who was talking about his Love album. ‘I saw a guy on the internet the other day. He said he used to be your security guard, who said that when you were dating J.Lo, Will Smith and Jada tried to pick her up on a threesome and you were gonna beat up Will Smith. Is that true?’

Diddy took a long pause as he looked at Kimmel in bewilderment over the question, before replying: ‘Yo, this show has gotten crazier since the last time I was here. No.’

‘It’s all about love though. That’s not true?’ Kimmel replied, further confusing the record producer.

‘You really heard that?’ Diddy asked in regards to the rumor about him and Lopez, who famously donned a plunging Versace gown back when she dated the Harlem-born hip-hop star.

‘Yeah, yeah, I watched it on the internet. You’re telling me I can’t believe everything I read?’

‘I don’t know what you’re talking about,’ he responded, adding, ‘Jimmy, I thought we was friends. Where did this interview just go?’