Friday, November 24, 2023 – Sean “Diddy” Combs is facing new sexual assault allegations.

The three-time Grammy winning rapper and producer has been accused of drugging and sexually assaulting a university student in 1991 in a lawsuit filed in a New York court on Thursday, Nov. 23, the second suit of its kind filed against the hip hop mogul in the past week.

The lawsuit against Diddy, 54, was among a flurry of lawsuits filed this week against public figures under New York state’s Adult Survivors Act, ahead of the expiry of a special one-year window for such complaints. The law allows such lawsuits to be filed in court even if the statute of limitations have run out.

According to the lawsuit, Diddy intentionally drugged and sexually assaulted Joi Dickerson-Neal, who was a Syracuse University student visiting New York City at the time of the alleged incident in January 1991.

Combs is also accused of videotaping the alleged crime and distributing the tape to others in the music industry.

“The sexual assault, and public exposure of it, caused her to suffer overwhelming feelings of humiliation, embarrassment, violation, and constant apprehension about who all viewed it,” lawyers for Ms Dickerson-Neal wrote in the complaint.

Ms Dickerson-Neal is seeking unspecified compensatory damages for mental and emotional injury, distress, pain and suffering and injury to her reputation, according to the lawsuit.

A spokesperson for Diddy said Ms Dickerson-Neal’s story is “made up and not credible,” and that the rapper never assaulted her.

“This is purely a money grab and nothing more,” the spokesperson said in an email.

The complaint against Diddy comes a week after he settled a lawsuit by his former girlfriend, R&B singer Cassandra Ventura.