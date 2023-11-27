Monday, November 27, 2023 – Former KTN anchor, Betty Kyallo, was among the guests who attended Senator Allan Chesang Foundation Super League Finals staged on Saturday afternoon at the Kitale National Polytechnic Institute in Trans-Nzoia County.

The tournament was attended by prominent politicians among them Speaker of the National Assembly Moses Wetangula.

Betty Kyallo was given a chance to address the spectators who had attended the tournament.

The seemingly intoxicated former TV anchor fumbled as she addressed the spectators.

This is embarrassing.

Watch the video.

