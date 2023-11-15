

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 – Deputy Speaker Gladys Shollei moved to assert her authority in the National Assembly after she suspended Azimio MP for criticizing President William Ruto’s State of the Nation Address last week.

It all started when MPs were engaged in a heated debate in Parliament yesterday as legislators shared their views on the State of the Nation Address delivered by Ruto last week.

Kilifi South MP Ken Chonga found himself on the wrong side after he was kicked out of the house over remarks he made on the Majority Leader, his deputy, and the Kenya Kwanza administration.

The Kilifi South legislator took to the floor of the house to criticise Ruto, claiming that much of his remarks were not true.

”Hon Chonga you did not have the mic and you have decided to speak then you will stay away from the house for the next two sittings,” Deputy Speaker Gladys Shollei stated.

MPs allied to Kenya Kwanza including John Kiarie and Majority leader Kimani Ichung’wah rose on point of orders asking that the MP withdraw his remarks or be kicked out of the house.

John Kiarie, the MP for Dagoretti South was the first to rise on a point of order stating that MP Chonga had used unparliamentary language.

Shollei demanded that the MP withdraw his statement but the orders fell on deaf ears as he declined.

But MP Chonga stated that his sentiments were misunderstood.

Shollei, however, dismissed his response stating that he had made it worse by restating what he was supposed to withdraw.

The MP will now miss the next two sittings.

