Thursday, November 30, 2023 – The Director of Devki Group of Companies, Narendra Raval has imported a Rolls Royce Phantom to bribe President William Ruto.

According to a blogger identified as Kiprono, Raval imported the Sh 75 million beast to Kenya to give to the president.

The blogger said the Naval imported the monster machine to thank the President for involving his companies in ongoing government projects such as the housing project and appointing him to various national boards.

“Devki group imports a Rolls Royce for President Ruto and the answers as to why lies in the 4th frame. Narendra Raval has been everywhere in Ruto’s projects, appointments, and so on,” Kiprono wrote on his X platform.

The Rolls Royce Phantom is powered by a 6.75-liter twin-turbocharged V12 engine that produces 563 horsepower and 900 Nm of torque.

This engine is paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission and rear-wheel drive.

