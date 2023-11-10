Friday, November 10, 2023 – Police investigating the murder of Detroit synagogue president Samantha Woll are yet to name the suspect arrested her murder, saying they’re at ‘critical juncture’ in the case.

Woll, 40, was found stabbed to death outside her downtown home on October 21, hours after returning from a friend’s wedding in the north of the city.

Police promised ‘transparency’ in their investigation and refuted rumors that the popular Jewish activist had been the victim of an Anti-Semitic attack. But they have refused to name the suspect they arrested on Wednesday and have just hours left to charge or release him before the 48-hour custody limit expires.

‘At this time, the details of the investigation must remain confidential including the name of the suspect,’ the department tweeted at 3.39pm on Thursday.

‘Investigators are at a critical juncture in this case and are working tirelessly toward bringing this matter to closure.

‘An update will be provided as soon as possible.’

Police believe Woll was stabbed multiple times inside her Lafayette Park home but crawled into the street where she was found dead at 6.30am, leaving a trail of blood behind her.

A source told Detroit’s Local 4 that the arrested suspect is a male who has been moved from Kalamazoo to a jail in Wayne County.

Police have confirmed that there were no signs of forced entry at Woll’s home and she was found with her wallet and phone on her.

But police chief James E White would not confirm whether she left the wedding alone explaining that they are being ‘very, very careful’ about what information they share.

‘A suspect has been taken into custody for the murder of Samantha Woll,’ he said on Wednesday.

‘While this is an encouraging development in our desire to bring closure for Ms. Woll’s family, it does not represent the conclusion of our work in this case.

‘The details of the investigation will remain confidential at this time to ensure the integrity of the important steps that remain.’

Woll had been president of the Isaac Agree Downtown Detroit Synagogue since 2022 and was known for her work with several Democratic politicians including Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin.