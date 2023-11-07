Tuesday, November 7, 2023 – Detectives have searched a home in Thogoto, Kiambu County, believed to belong to a man who is wanted for the murder of his girlfriend in the US.

The suspect, Kevin Kang’ethe, 40, is accused of killing Margaret Mbitu, 31, a nurse who was found dead with stab wounds in a car at Boston’s Logan Airport on November 1.

However, the detectives did not find Kang’ethe in the home and were told that he had not been seen for years in the area.

Mbitu’s body was discovered by the Massachusetts State Police after she had been reported missing by her family on October 30.

Police said that Kang’ethe left Boston on a flight to Kenya shortly after committing the crime.

US authorities have issued an arrest warrant for the suspect and requested Kenyan detectives to help in apprehending him.

Kang’ethe has been warned to surrender himself to authorities before he or anyone else gets hurt.

“We urge this suspect to turn himself into authorities before he or anyone else gets hurt.

“We are making every effort possible to apprehend him and to begin the process of seeking justice for Margaret and those mourning her tragic death,” Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden said in a statement.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.