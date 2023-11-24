Friday, November 24, 2023 – A police officer based in Tana River County was stabbed to death by a lady believed to be his lover.

According to a police report, the body of the officer identified as Elijah Lekishon was found in Chuma Mrefu village, lying in a pool of blood.

A member of the public discovered the body on November 22 and alerted the authorities.

“Officers responded to the scene and found the body of a police officer attached to Kilelengwani Police patrol base lying dead in a pool of blood,” police said.

The body had deep cuts on the hand and forehead.

It was established that the deceased had a fight with the woman and as they were fighting, she stabbed him with a kitchen knife.

A knife soaked in blood was also found near the deceased at the scene of the crime, believed to have been used by the suspect.

The body of the deceased has since been moved to Malindi Sub County Hospital mortuary for postmortem.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.