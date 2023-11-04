Saturday, November 4, 2023 – Two robbery with violence suspects who have been on the run for two months after attacking a truck driver and robbing him at Askote Market in Vihiga County have been arrested.

Philip Kitwa and Kennedy Arunga were arrested at the Emuhaya area of Vihiga, following a forensic-led trail by the Western Region crime researchers.

In the incident which occurred on August 30, 2023, the male truck driver was accosted by the two who emerged from a nearby maize plantation, after stopping the vehicle to do some shopping at the market.

The victim suffered life-threatening injuries inflicted by a machete and rungu borne by the attackers before they disappeared with his valuables.

A good Samaritan rushed him to Equator Hospital in Luanda where he was treated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.