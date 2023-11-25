Saturday, November 25, 2023 – After a thorough analysis of forensic evidence, detectives pursuing suspects in the November 6 thievery of over Sh94.9 million while on transit by Wells Fargo staffers have arrested four more suspected accomplices, all employees of the courier and security company.

The four are Joel Oyuchi Mweseli – controller/planner, the in charge of drivers Harrison Mugendi Njeru, fleet supervisor Caleb Ouma Okinyi and the in charge of crew commanders Mr Ronald Ouma Oluu.

Besides negligence of duty, the four staffers who are guests of the state for the weekend are believed to have conspired with the two prime suspects (Daniel Mugetha and Anthony Nduiki) who are still at large.

The arrest makes eight the total number of suspects so far nabbed in the daring heist after four others were netted days ago and over Sh9 million recovered in a jerrycan at a house in Roysambu.

Investigations are still underway to track down the remaining suspects, as those apprehended today cool heels at Capitol Hill Police Station pending arraignment at Milimani Law Courts on Monday 27th.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.