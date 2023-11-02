Wednesday, November 1, 2023 – Demi Moore, 60, is giving the 20-year-olds a run for their money.

The actress looked incredible as she donned a skimpy black bikini to frolic under a waterfall along the Colorado River.

The Hollywood actress wowed in a series of Instagram photos while on an adventure with friends.

In one bikini photo, she showed off her flat tummy and slender thighs as she posed with friends.

In a lengthy caption, she paid tribute to the incredible adventure she had while journeying to the Grand Canyon.

She wrote: “Sharing a few precious moments from my recent adventure with @tilliewaltonofficial and @nash2o on #TilliesRiverTrip. Back in September, I had the opportunity to journey through the Grand Canyon on the Colorado River alongside so many beautiful souls. We laughed, cried and formed lifelong bonds that I will hold close to my heart forever.

“I will never truly be able to describe the many ways that this recent nature immersion has impacted me. Standing on the banks of the Colorado River as we all took in its magnificence and beauty, I was reminded of the urgent need to preserve and protect this vital lifeline.

“Thank you Tillie for bringing us all together and showing us that we can advocate on nature’s behalf. Let’s be the change we want to see! @AmericanRivers is a great resource – link in my stories for more ways to get involved.”

Demi’s friend Tillie responded to the post: “Thank you so much for being part of such a special trip! It wouldn’t have been the same with out your incredible heartfelt presence!! Much love.”

Fans soon rushed to comment on the snapshots, with one writing: “Incredible Demi, what’s your secret to staying so young and beautiful?!”

Someone else agreed, writing: “Bloody hell, she looks constantly amazing! And happy actually. Really like her ever since I read her book, what a story, she seemed so human and nice and honest.”