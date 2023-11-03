Friday November 3, 2023 – Public Service Cabinet Secretary, Moses Kuria, has moved to save embattled Governor Kawira Mwangaza after he appealed to Ambassador Francis Muthaura to help Meru leaders end political wrangles.

This comes days after Meru Members of the County Assembly (MCAs) voted to impeach Governor Kawira Mwangaza, for the second time.

“Ambassador, I want to ask you to spare some time also and look with an eye of sympathy to what is happening to the great county of Meru,” Kuria stated.

Muthaura is a long-time serving retired civil servant and was a close ally of former President Mwai Kibaki.

The CS condemned County assemblies in the Mt. Kenya region for rampant impeachment of Governors.

“All is not well. I have counted that since the advent of devolution, Mt. Kenya region… our county assemblies have impeached governors 9 times,” Kuria remarked.

“Maybe it’s about time in the spirit of inclusivity, we let other regions also impeach their governors,” he further appealed.

Meru, Embu, Kiambu, Murang’a, and Kirinyaga counties, all in the mountain region have impeached their Governors since 2013.

Former Embu Governor, Martin Wambora, was impeached twice, surviving both to complete two terms in office, a trend that bothers Moses Kuria

“Why only us? Why only Mt. Kenya region? Is it only us who have got thieves?” the CS asked.

He further warned that the impeachment trend is propagating a negative stereotype for the region.

“We are only one year since we went to elections. There’s not even one report from the Auditor General that is out,” Kuria further stated.

He defended the troubled Mwangaza saying, “For me impeaching a woman who has gone to election and won makes me very sad because I know that is very difficult.”

