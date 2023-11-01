Wednesday, November 1, 2023 – The family of late freedom fighter Dedan Kimathi on Tuesday celebrated his 103rd birthday and demanded an apology from Britain over his brutal murder.

Kimathi, who was the leader of the Mau Mau uprising, was killed by the British Army in 1957 and buried in an unmarked grave at Kamiti Maximum Prison.

In a press statement after birthday celebrations, Kimathi’s daughter Evelyn Kimathi asked King Charles III to apologise to Mau Mau fighters who were brutally killed by the British military during the colonial period.

“It is a coincidence that as we celebrate the 103rd birthday of our hero Dedan Kimathi, the king of England, King Charles III, is also visiting Kenya.

“Maybe God had planned it this way, and we appreciate it. “We remember that the British colonists executed Dedan.

“Maybe the king of England can pen a national apology and help us access the British archives so that we can know where Dedan was buried, exhume him, and give him a decent burial,” Evelyn told a local TV station.

