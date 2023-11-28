Tuesday, November 28, 2023 – Police have launched investigations after Mumias East Member of Parliament, Peter Salaysa, threatened to kill a magistrate at Kakamega Law Courts.

Gladys Kiama, a resident magistrate, was allegedly threatened by Salaysa after she made a ruling on a case where the lawmaker was accused of failing to refund some money he had borrowed.

Salaysa reportedly confronted her outside the court and threatened to kill her.

He has been calling her and sending her threatening messages on WhatsApp, prompting her to report the matter to the police.

Detectives based at Kakamega Central police station have launched investigations into the matter.

