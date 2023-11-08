Wednesday, November 8, 2023 – Officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations escaped death by a whisker after a Toyota Landcruiser that they were travelling in was swept away by floods in Wajir.

In an amateur video shared on social media, some members of the public are seen staring at the ill-fated Landcruiser from a distance and reacting in shock.

The car had been submerged in the flood waters completely but luckily, the DCI officers managed to escape unhurt.

“The car has been completely damaged”, a Somali man is heard saying as he records the video.

Floods have continued to wreak havoc in the North Eastern region as the local leaders plead for help.

According to the Kenya Red Cross, 5000 families have been displaced in Mandera following the heavy rains that led to river Dauwa bursting its banks and flooding all nearby homesteads.

Watch video of the Landcruiser belonging to DCI officers which was swept away by floods.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.