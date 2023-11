Thursday, November 23, 2023 – Singer Davido shared some lovely family photos on his Instagram page to celebrate his 31st birthday.

He shared a photo of himself and his twin babies.

He also posted a photo of him and their mum, Chioma, sharing a kiss.

Look

Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>