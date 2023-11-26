Sunday, November 26, 2023 – President William Ruto’s Economic Adviser David Ndii has refused to accept criticism of any kind.

This is after he insulted a Kenyan questioning the advice he gives to President William Ruto.

Ndii chairs Ruto’s Council of Economic Advisors (CEA) charged with counselling the president on economic deliverables and policies.

The compatriot identified as Nyakundi implied Ndii was incompetent in his duties and was misleading the country as the economy appeared to be limping.

“Senior, don’t you see you lie to us? You have failed in this job,” he tweeted.

In response, the seemingly irked Ndii told off Nyakundi, suggesting that measures were underway to turn around the economy.

The economist was categorical that the economy would not be transformed overnight.

“Ni maskio hamna ama ni nini? We are implementing the solution. It is called structural adjustment, IMF programme, austerity, call it what you like. It is painful.

“There are still plenty of people who lived through the last one in the early 90s. Ask them. Choices have consequences,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.