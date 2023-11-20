Monday, November 20, 2023 – President William Ruto’s economic advisor David Ndii has dismissed Busia Senator Okiya Omtatah over the controversial Ksh17 billion fuel importation saga that hit national headlines last week.

This is after Omtatah implicated Ruto’s close allies in the oil scandal.

Omtatah had claimed that Energy Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir and his Transport counterpart, Kipchumba Murkomen were involved with Ann Njeri Njoroge before falling out with her, leading to the debacle.

Responding to the matter, Ndii claimed that the Senator was relying on hunches and did not have tangible evidence to prove what he had stated.

Ndii maintained that financial matters are different from the law in that, only facts count.

According to Ndii, the Senator was just relying on a conspiracy theory informed by ksh17 billion paid in June.

“He asserts this is ‘no coincidence’ meaning people could forecast price and exaggerate three months ahead. In June the cargo would’ve cost Ksh14 billion,” he stated.

In a five-page document, Omtatah accused two cabinet secretaries Kipchumba Murkomen (Transport) and Davis Chirchir (Energy) of being part of the scam.

The Senator stressed that it was unlikely that Njeri, the main subject in the story, was the real owner of the consignment.

“I have reasons to suspect that Njeri who from all indications could not have raised the Ksh17 billion, which was used to purchase the fuel. The contested shipment of oil is the product being used to launder the money,” the Senator alleged.

He further challenged the top CSs to disclose all the facts regarding the importation of the fuel.

Omtatah alleged that millions were illegally added to the Supplementary budget adding,” Such budgeted corruption is in the bone of Kenya, our beloved country.”

According to Ndii, some of the payments alleged by Omtatah were approved by Parliament with the beneficiaries widely highlighted by the media.

“The payments were approved by Parliament. It was reported in the media, Okiya Omtatah is dishonest,” Ndii stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST