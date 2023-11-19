Sunday, November 19, 2023 – David De Gea has reportedly turned down an offer to join his former Manchester United teammate Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia.

The Spanish goalkeeper has been without a club since departing United in the summer, with Erik ten Hag signing Cameroon international Andre Onana to replace him.

According to a report from The Sun, the goalkeeper recently turned down an opportunity to earn a bumper pay packet at Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr.

De Gea is said to have snubbed the chance to join the club with his wife not interested in moving to the Middle East.

A move to the MLS is also said to be on the table for De Gea, with David Beckham’s Inter Miami said to be interested in bringing the former Spain international to the DRV PNK Stadium.

Should De Gea move to America’s Sunshine State, he would link up with Lionel Messi and former international teammates Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba.

A move back to Spain is also in the works, with the 32-year-old linked with a shock return to play his club football in Spain for the first time since departing Atletico Madrid in 2011.

Reports from the country claim De Gea met with representatives from second division side Eldense earlier this month with the potential for him to take an ownership stake in the club as part of a potential deal.