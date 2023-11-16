

Thursday, November 16, 2023 – The Danish royal family has broken its silence on Crown Prince Frederik’s alleged affair with Mexican socialite Genoveva Casanova despite being married to Australian-born wife Princess Mary.

A week after Spanish magazine Lecturas published explosive photos of Frederik on a night out in Madrid with Mexican socialite Genoveva Casanova, the royal family told Danish publication B.T they ‘do not comment on rumours or insinuations’.

Both Frederik, who is fourth cousin of King Charles, and his wife Mary are yet to comment on the alleged affair.

Lecturas reported that, during their night out, Prince Frederik and Ms Casanova visited a Pablo Picasso exhibition, walked through El Retiro Park and later went out for dinner.

At around 7pm, Lecturas claimed both Frederik and Genoveva went to her apartment building separately, and both re-emerged at around 9 pm, two hours later, both having changed their clothes into evening wear.

They emerged from the building separately, but got into the same white car.

The magazine claimed the pair watched a flamenco performance at a Spanish restaurant, El Corral de la Moreria, which finished at midnight.

It also claimed they remained at their table, which had been flanked by two of the Danish Prince’s bodyguards, while other customers left, waiters finished up their shifts and the lights were being switched off.

Lecturas claimed the pair did not emerge from the restaurant until 1am, when they walked out onto the street and got in a car. The reports claimed the Crown Prince Frederik opened the car door for his dinner companion.

The next day, the magazine claims the heir to the Danish throne was taken to the airport via car where he flew home to Denmark.

Soon after the photos were published, Ms. Casanova slammed the ‘malicious’ rumours of an affair as false and misleading.

In a legal letter posted on Instagram, she threatened legal action against the magazine.

A communications expert told B.T. the palace didn’t appear to be concerned by the rumours and likely considered them a ‘breeze’ rather than a storm.

The alleged affair comes after the Danish royal family was rocked by the Queen’s decision strip titles from a number of family members.

In September last year, the monarch announced her decision to remove prince and princess titles from four of her grandchildren.

It also follows Prince Christian, 16, being pulled out of the elite Herlufsholm Boarding School in June after allegations of sexual and physical abuse surfaced in a documentary.

His sister Isabella, 15, was also due to attend, but her parents pulled her out too.