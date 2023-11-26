Sunday, November 26, 2023 – Allison Holker, widow of popular dancer Stephen “tWitch” Boss who worked with TV host Ellen Degeneres, has sold the Encino home she shared with her late husband after purchasing an ultra-modern farmhouse in Los Angeles last month for $5 million.

Stephen died by suicide back in December 2022, leaving a suicide note referencing past challenges.

It’s been gathered that Holker is seeking a fresh start 11 months after the passing of Stephen. According to real estate records, just a month after listing the pad for $3,795,000, she’s sold it for $3,525,000.

With Allison’s chapter closed on the 6-bedroom and 7-bathroom 4,600-square-foot property where she made unforgettable memories filming dance videos with Stephen, the new owner is in for a treat.

Built in 2018, it has some defining features such as a wine display, a fully functioning butler’s pantry in a pro-chef’s kitchen, and a pool house, with its own private bathroom.

But, after a challenging year, it’s only onward and upward for Allison, who has reportedly purchased herself a larger 5,800 square feet home, newly built this year with 6 bathrooms, a movie theatre, designer lighting, and glass doors for the perfect indoor-outdoor Cali living experience.

Clearly, the move marks a much-needed fresh start for Allison and her children, Weslie, 15, Maddox, 7, and Zaia, 3.