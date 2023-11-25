Saturday, November 25, 2023 – President William Ruto is reportedly planning to reshuffle his cabinet next month to get rid of cabinet secretaries who have shown a high level of incompetence.

According to a source who requested anonymity, the Head of State is also expected to dismiss all Cabinet Secretaries who have been implicated in corruption scandals, including the edible oil scandal and the Sh 17 billion oil scandal.

Public Service Cabinet Secretary, Moses Kuria, is among the CSs who will be shown the door for his involvement in the edible oil scandal when he was the Cabinet Secretary for Trade.

Treasury Cabinet Secretary, Prof Njuguna Ndungu and his Energy Counterpart, Davis Chirchir, are also on Ruto’s chopping board due to their involvement in the Sh 17 billion oil deal where they allegedly withdrew the money from the consolidated account without parliamentary approval.

Roads and Transport Cabinet Secretary, Kipchumba Murkomen will also be shown the door due to incompetence and also receiving billions of shillings in bribes from road construction companies.

The Kenyan DAILY POST