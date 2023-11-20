Monday, November 20, 2023 – Treasury Cabinet Secretary, Prof Njuguna Ndungu is among the most corrupt men in Kenya’s history, according to what former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has stated.

Addressing a press conference on Monday, Raila Odinga said Ndungu, who pretends to be a saint when it comes to looting, is among mongrels who imported Sh 17 billion worth of diesel from Turkey using a controversial oil cartel, Anne Njeri.

Raila said Ndungu with the assistance of Energy Cabinet Secretary, Davis Chirchir withdrew money from the consolidated fund without parliament’s approval and went ahead to purchase the oil from Turkey using Njeri who is a ‘mule’

“They stole money from the consolidated fund in addition to spending monies way above what Parliament approved. CSs Davis Chirchir and Njuguna Ndung’u have gone against the constitution, committed criminal offenses, and abused office. They must not only resign but also be prosecuted,” Raila said.

This is not the first time Ndungu has been linked to a multi-billion scandal where taxpayer’s money was lost.

In 2015, when he was Central Bank of Kenya of Governor, Ndungu oversaw the collapse of Imperial Bank after his wife Nancy Wanjiru Ndungu colluded with former managing director Abdulmalek Janmohamed as part of a calculated scheme to co-opt the banking sector regulator into abetting a massive fraud that crippled the financier.

In short, the Ndungu family has an undying appetite for taxpayer money and this is the reason Raila Odinga has been calling for his sacking and prosecution.

The Kenyan DAILY POST