Monday, November 6, 2023 – Public Service Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria has opened up on the state of his relationship with Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, following a series of subliminals that seem to suggest that the two don’t get along specifically because of Mt Kenya kingpin rivalry.

Speaking during a media interview, Gachagua dismissed the argument that he is not on good terms with the Deputy President.

“I do not have any problem with the Deputy President. He has his roles and he knows the constitution,” Kuria stated.

To justify his point, CS Kuria referenced an earlier statement by Gachagua where the Deputy President expressed little enthusiasm in the kingpin debate, stating that his role as the country’s second in command is well defined in the constitution.

He added that all CSs work with the DP directly since the Kenya Kwanza government is collaborative.

“Constitutionally the DP is my boss. I have known him for a long time even before coming to parliament in 2017,” Kuria stated.

The CS revealed that while Gachagua was Mathira’s MP, he worked closely with him as he (Kuria) served as the Chairperson of a Parliamentary Committee.

Despite not supporting Gachagua to be President William Ruto’s running mate in 2022, Kuria revealed that he threw his weight behind him when he was finally selected.

“I had stopped campaigning for myself for a while in 2022. Gachagua and I went across the country to campaign for Ruto,” he recalled.

Kuria also downplayed Gachagua’s revelation that the genesis of their tiff was his decision to back Wamatangi’s bid for the Kiambu Governor position in 2022 at the expense of CS Kuria.

The CS noted that it was only fair for Gachagua to support a member from their party for the seat.

Gachagua had on Sunday stated that Kiambu politicians who ran for the Gubernatorial seat hate him for supporting Wamatangi.

The Kenyan DAILY POST