Wednesday, November 8, 2023 – Public Service Cabinet Secretary, Moses Kuria, has applauded former President Uhuru Kenyatta for starting the Huduma Kenya Service Delivery program.

In a statement on Wednesday, after he presided over the celebration of the 10th Anniversary of Huduma Kenya, Kuria also appreciated Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru and other stakeholders who played a role in the launching of Huduma Centers in the country.

“The Huduma Kenya journey has been a long one and I take this opportunity to appreciate Former President Uhuru Kenyatta and Governor Anne Waiguru and all the other stakeholders who helped us realize this dream 10 years ago,” Kuria stated.

The CS said he is proud of the services offered at Huduma Centres, urging public servants to emulate them.

“I’m very proud of the professional services that our officers provide at Huduma Centers and I want to urge all public servants to emulate them. Like I have said in many forums, we must move from public employment to public service, “the CS stated.

Huduma Centers was an initiative of former President Uhuru Kenyatta who wanted good service delivery for all Kenyans.

The Kenyan DAILY POST