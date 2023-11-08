Wednesday, November 8, 2023 – Public Service Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria has landed himself in deep trouble that could see him lose his seat.

This is after the Senate Majority and Minority sides unanimously directed the National Assembly Majority leader, Kimani Ichung’wah, to table a motion of impeachment against Public Services CS Moses Kuria.

Senators complained that Kuria had attempted to interfere with the impeachment hearing of Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza.

CS Kuria had earlier listed 13 senators from the government and opposition, claiming that they were being misled to seal the fate of Mwangaza.

”In fact, Mr Speaker, I agree with members of this house who have brought a motion of censure before to discuss the conduct of this particular minister because every given opportunity has done nothing but embarrass the appointing authority,” Majority leader Aaron Cheruiyot lamented.

The senator stated that CS Kuria, through his conduct, had cast serious doubt on the appointing authority that is the President.

”In fact, it is my submission, Mr. Speaker, that the earlier CS Moses Kuria is let off his duties, the better for this administration because in every single day, in every action that he undertakes, he continues to embarrass the President and the People,” Cheruiyot, Kericho Senator, added.

In response, other senators warned that Kuria’s behaviour was questionable and, as such, should be sent home for allegedly tainting the president’s reputation.

“Moses Kuria is an incorrigible national shame. How much embarrassment does the president have to endure? If nothing is done about Moses Kuria, there is more embarrassment coming,” Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna lamented.

Homa Bay Senator, Otieno Kajwang, furthermore, urged senators allied with the president to advise him about Kuria’s conduct.

”Go and tell the boss that this guy is an embarrassment, not just to the government but to the republic of Kenya, he is an embarrassment to entire East Africa, the deals he has done have made Kenya look like a pariah,” stated senator Kajwang’

Senate Speaker Amason Kingi ordered the senators to file a motion that will be forwarded to the National Assembly that will initiate Kuria’s ouster.

