Tuesday, November 14, 2023 – The government of President William Ruto is likely to reduce the prices of fuel after public outcry.

This was revealed by Public Service Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria who hinted that Kenyans will soon receive good news in terms of fuel pricing.

In a statement via his X account, CS Kuria asked Kenyans to hang on as they wait for the good news in the coming days.

“Good news soon. Hang in there dear Kenyans,” the Public Service CS stated.

His statement comes ahead of the November to December fuel prices review by the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) on Tuesday, November 14.

In the last review, EPRA increased the prices of Super Petrol by Sh5.72 per litre, Diesel by Sh4.48 per litre, and Kerosene by Sh2.45 per litre angering a majority of Kenyans.

In reaction, most Kenyans waited for the good news, saying they were tired of the high fuel prices that have skyrocketed the cost of living.

The Kenyan DAILY POST