Friday, November 3, 2023 – Public Service Cabinet Secretary, Moses Kuria, has asked former Head of Civil Service Ambassador Francis Muthaura to intervene in the Meru political wrangles and reunite the leaders.

Speaking on Thursday evening, Kuria said Muthaura should sympathize with what is happening in Meru County after MCAs impeached Governor Kawira Mwamgaza for the second time.

“Ambassador, I want to ask you to spare some time also and look with an eye of sympathy to what is happening to the great county of Meru,” said Kuria.

He noted that Mt Kenya region counties have impeached Governors nine times which is more than any other region in the country.

“All is not well.”

“I have counted that since the advent of devolution, Mt. Kenya region, our county assemblies have impeached Governors 9 times,” Kuria stated.

“Maybe it’s about time in the spirit of inclusivity, we let other regions also impeach their Governors.”

“Why only us? Why only Mt. Kenya region?”

“Is it only us who have got thieves?”

The Public Service CS further noted that the impeachment trend in the region is portraying a negative picture.

“For me impeaching a woman who has gone to election and won makes me very sad because I know that is very difficult,” Kuria continued.

Governor Mwangaza was impeached in October over several incidences of misconduct ranging from misusing County resources, practicing nepotism, and bullying, to making illegal appointments.

The Kenyan DAILY POST