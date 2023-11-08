Wednesday, November 8, 2023 – Public Service Cabinet Secretary, Moses Kuria, has attacked 13 senators who he claimed are behind the impeachment of Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza.

In a social media post on Tuesday, Kuria called out the Senators, asking them not to push for Governor Mwangaza’s removal.

“Stop it. You can see from evidence you are being misled,” Kuria stated.

The senators include Aaron Cheruiyot (Kericho), Jackson Mandago (Uasin Gishu), Sigei (Bomet) Sen. Mundigi (Embu), Samson Cherargei (Nandi), Seki (Kajiado)and Fatuma Dullo (Isiolo).

The others are Abdul Haji (Garissa), Kamau Murango (Kirinyaga), Wahome Wamatinga (Nyeri), Kathuri Murungi (Meru), Wambua (Kitui) and Moses Kajwan’g (Homa Bay County).

In response, Senator Cheruiyot asked CS Kuria if he was ready to fight Parliament and legislators.

“Are you really sure you want a fight with parliament and parliamentarians right now?” Cheruiyot posed.

The Kenyan DAILY POST