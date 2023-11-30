Thursday, November 30, 2023 – President William Ruto’s ally has demanded the immediate resignation of senior government officials in the Ministry of Education over the errors in the 2023 KCPE results.

While addressing lawmakers in Parliament yesterday, Kirinyaga Woman Representative Njeri Maina questioned why CS Ezekiel Machogu, PS Belio Kipsang, and KNEC officials hastened the marking process instead of pulling out all stops to ensure the integrity of the examinations.

Njeri particularly questioned why the council did not adhere to the initial timeline given by the Ministry of Education, where it was indicated that the results would be released before Christmas.

As such, Maina wants KNEC officials to be held accountable for the anomalies.

“KCPE began last month on the 30th. What was the hurry in marking the examinations and giving the results? This house must demand investigations because we cannot keep debating on these matters again,” she stated.

“KNEC must be accountable to the children of this nation and to the Kenyan people. If they cannot, they need to resign with immediate effect.”

Further, Maina demanded KNEC to provide information about the beneficiaries of the Ksh25 charged to every parent and candidate who requested their examination results via SMS.

She demanded that the beneficiaries refund the money.

She further warned that how the country deals with the current saga will determine the credibility and integrity of future national examinations.

A section of disgruntled parents had filed a petition seeking to stop the Form One placement exercise, citing massive anomalies in the KCPE results.

The Kenyan DAILY POST