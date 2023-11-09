Thursday, November 9, 2023 – Public Service Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria has broken his silence as to why he was not part of US-Kenya trade talks despite holding the key docket.

Kuria was conspicuously missing in trade talks between the US and Kenya in July despite being the Trade Minister then.

When asked by journalists in Nairobi why Kuria was not in the meeting, US Trade Representative Katherine Tai remarked that they should ask the government why he was not invited.

Speaking during an interview yesterday, Kuria stated that his past remarks about the maandamano were the reason for him to be sidelined by the United States.

Kuria noted that the US Embassy sent an advisory, stating their desire to distance themselves from him.

“There was a misunderstanding with Katherine Tai. She has been a great friend of mine, and very supportive. When she came into the country, we were in the middle of our politics and someone didn’t like what I stated about maandamano and the US embassy gave an advisory that they don’t want to deal with me,” he noted.

“I don’t know how on earth someone can come in between Raila and me.”

Kuria explained that he declined to be part of Ruto’s subsequent delegations to the US for the US-Africa roundtable trade talks.

“Well, I thought that the Americans had issues with Moses Kuria. Why should I come in between their engagements? I am not selfish so I decided to stay out. Why would I go to their country if they didn’t want me to be involved in talks in my own country?

“The Americans ought to have separated my views in politics and my docket,” noted Kuria.

