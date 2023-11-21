Tuesday, November 21, 2023 – The Ministry of Interior has cancelled several birth and death certificates in two counties.

In a statement, the State Department of Immigration and Citizen Services on Tuesday stated that it had informed applicants in Migori and Nyandarua Counties to reapply.

The government resolved to take this step after the booklets were lost at the registration offices.

In Nyandarua County, birth notification registration booklets (B1) were lost at the County Central Office.

“The department hereby cautions the general public that said B1 booklets have been cancelled thereby rendering them invalid,” read part of the statement.

At least 50 booklets were lost at the registration offices.

The department called upon individuals with the listed serial numbers to return them to the Secretary, Civil Registration Services, Hass Plaza.

Meanwhile, in Migori County, the department disclosed that 12 death certificate books had been lost.

All those death certificates contained in the lost books have been canceled and rendered invalid.

“Any person who may have been issued with any death certificate bearing the listed serial numbers is advised to return it at the main office,” read part of the notice.

The death certificates in Migori were lost at the County Civil Registration Office.

