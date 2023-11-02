Wednesday, November 1, 2023 – Jay Boogie, whose real name is Daniel Anthony Nsikan, has cried out for help after suffering complications following a botched cosmetic surgery in a clinic in Lagos.

The cross dresser took to his instagram Stories today to call the attention of the world to his plight.

He accused the surgeon who performed his cosmetic procedure of trying to kill him and told his fans to hold her responsible if he doesn’t make it.

Sharing a photo of him signing a document before the surgery, Jay named the doctor and told his fans that she should be held responsible if anything happens to him

He also shared a screenshot of the clinic’s Instagram account and wrote, “If anything happens to me, this hospital and Dr Dinma is responsible.”

He added: “This surgeon wants to kill me please. I have a medical emergency please. This is the female surgeon’s number. If anything happens to me, it’s Dr Dinma.”