Sunday, November 26, 2023 – President William Ruto has called for an urgent Cabinet meeting on Monday, November 27.

The agenda of the meeting would be the after-effects of the prevalent El Nino rains which have wreaked havoc in parts of the country leading to deaths and displacement of people, among other inconveniences.

In an abrupt address to the nation from State House yesterday, Ruto noted that 70 people had died across the country due to the floods occasioned by the rains and about 36,160 households displaced.

According to Ruto, it would be prudent for elaborate measures to be laid down to mitigate the tragedies; thus, the Cabinet meeting.

“Taking into account the situation in the country, the Cabinet will meet to deliberate on the various recommendations made to ensure the country is better prepared for the management of the situation unfolding currently,” said Ruto.

The president further sanctioned a multi-agency approach to assess and arrest the situation currently affecting Kenyans.

The Kenya Defence Forces and state disaster management agencies under the leadership of the relevant government Ministries were called to action.

“Immediately the National Disaster Operation Centre has been rolled into place and senior government officials would move there including those from the various agencies, the military and Council of Governors (CoG), and all relevant Ministries to coordinate all the information and receive reports from the parts of the country for adequate intervention,” he said.

He said medicine and food would be airlifted to the affected areas with the help of the Kenya Defence Forces.

The meeting comes amid conflicting statements from Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua over the whereabouts of the Sh10 billion set aside for El Nino.

