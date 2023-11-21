Tuesday, November 21, 2023 – Renowned Nairobi lawyer, Ahmednasir Abdullahi, has blasted President William Ruto’s government, saying it has encouraged corruption in all levels of government including devolved units.

Ahmednasir, who was speaking after details emerged that it is state officers who imported the Sh 17 billion diesel using Anne Njeri, said under Ruto’s regime, corruption has become the order of the day and said it has reached El Nino levels.

However, Abdullahi, who is known as Grandmullah in social circles, said although corruption had engulfed Ruto’s administration, it hadn’t reached the level of grand theft seen in previous administrations.

“Corruption in Kenya is now at El Nino levels, be it in the executive, judiciary, county governments, etc., but these stories peddled by some TV stations that KSh 17 billion from the fuel levy was stolen through Mrs. Ann Njoroge Njeri are transparently laughable.

“Corruption has engulfed and enveloped the Ruto administration, but so far, we don’t have the kind of grand theft that defined Kenyatta 1, Moi, and Kibaki and was the DNA of Kenyatta 2,” argued the lawyer.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.