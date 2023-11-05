Sunday, November 5, 2023 – Undercover cops tasked with fighting crime in Nairobi’s Eastlands area have arrested a notorious robber believed to be part of a gang that impersonates police officers and carries out criminal activities.

According to dreaded undercover cop Hessy Wa Dandora, the gang targets victims coming from financial institutions such as banks, mpesa shops, and saccos who are thought to have withdrawn huge amounts of money.

They stop the victims while posing as police officers and block the road using private cars with fake number plates before robbing them.

They reportedly blocked a lady motorist along Kasarani-Mwiki and robbed her clean.

Undercover cops cornered the suspected robbers along Kangundo Road after getting intelligence reports.

One of the thugs was arrested but his accomplices managed to escape.

See photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.