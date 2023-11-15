Join our WhatsApp channel for the latest and juiciest Gossip, Entertainment, Videos, Politics, News, Features, Lifestyle and much more, go... HERE>>>
Wednesday, November 15, 2023 – President William Ruto’s government has revoked the gazette notice that had caused a lot of concern among Kenyans by increasing fees for acquiring new IDs and Passports and setting them at a record high.
Ruto, through the Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki, released new charges for government services including the replacement of IDs after an uproar from Kenyans.
According to a Gazette notice issued on Tuesday, the replacement of IDs will now cost Ksh1,000 from the previous Ksh2,000 that was gazetted two weeks ago.
In the new charges, needy Kenyans will also get a waiver during the application of IDs. However, the exact charge for the service was not indicated.
Previously, it had been proposed that Kenyans part with Ksh1,000 during application for IDs.
Regarding the charges for passports, the prices were maintained from those gazetted weeks ago. Kenyans will pay Ksh7,500 for an ordinary 34-page passport, while the ordinary 50-page document will go for Ksh9,500.
The ordinary 66-page travel documents will be acquired at Ksh12,500.
On the other hand, the replacement of lost passports will be done at Ksh20,000 an increase from the current Ksh12,000.
Getting an express passport will cost Ksh30,000.
Further, the CS directed the State Department for Immigration and Citizen Services to conduct and complete public participation for the new prices by December 10, 2023.
The new prices are set to take effect from January 1, 2024.
However, Kenyans are still upset with Ruto’s government as they see revised charges as still high.
Fellows am back Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki Kenyans are not done with you Kenya is not a toilet that you can go offload your shit clean your ass with tissues papers and go, The new prices which are set to take effect from January 1,2024 must be stopped at all means possible,Idiots mango head kindiki we are going to fight you until the end and before it take place you must involve the public which has the power of ruling by paying taxes day in and day out for this country while you idiots including dickhead zakayo Ruto miss use the taxes like tissue papers, Christians pastors and Muslims sheikhs who are the scholars must be involved,men and women with disability must be involved too, failure to do so it will be a disaster because Kenyans have full clear picture to see there is some thing wrong with useless bogus regime government of the day and no one is forcing Gorillas,baboons,mp pigs and harlots UDA sinking hopeless party Kenya Keisha regime to publish bogus useless fees for IDS, Passports and marriage certificates setting them at a record high without involving the public by willingly deciding to ignore the public without thinking about the impacts with full consequence on how it will damage the out come, Kenya kwisha regime are full of feces in there brains bure kabisa idiots bogus regime and the group leader Dick head Zakayo William Ruto.