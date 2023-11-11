Saturday, November 11, 2023 – Embattled Tigania East MP Mpuru Aburi has vowed never to run after he was accused of sexually harassing Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza.

In a statement yesterday, Aburi stated that he would present himself at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) headquarters to record a statement on alleged defamation.

Aburi, who was accused of hurling obscenities against Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza, alleged that a video played in the Senate as evidence in the latter’s impeachment case was doctored to taint his reputation.

He threatened that he would record a statement to clarify the alleged video and argued that he respects the governor and women contrary to the content of the alleged doctored video.

“I want to clarify that I, Mpuru Aburi, have faith in women, and I want to say that I am going to the DCI to record a statement about the defamation that we witnessed at the Senate. The video played at the Senate was edited. I have the full account of the real remarks I made on my phone,” he added.

According to the MP, the said videos were manipulated by reporters from a TV station owned by the governor to suit her selfish agenda.

“I am not insane. I want to clarify that the videos were edited,” Mpuru said, vowing to present the alleged original videos to DCI.

“I am a parent who has kids, I have daughters, I have sons who have children, so what was displayed at the senate is disrespectful. I want to say that I need an apology.

“The videos that were shown are lies,” the NOPEU party lawmaker added and further demanded an apology from Governor Mwangaza.

The Kenyan DAILY POST