Monday, November 20, 2023 – There was drama in one of the local police stations after police officers confronted Kenya power technicians for disconnecting power in the whole station over unpaid bills.

According to sources, the power bills in the station have accumulated to Ksh 2 Million.

The bills have not been paid for two years, prompting Kenya power technicians to storm the station and disconnect power.

However, the staff faced resistance after the cops chased them away.

They were forced to leave the station after the cops ganged up against them.

Most of the police stations in the country are hit with a cash crunch.

Watch the video.

