Wednesday, November 8, 2023 – Controversial Tiktoker and philanthropist Nyako has confessed that she had an affair with youthful UDA politician Samwel Masaki.

Nyako claimed that their love started on Tiktok and whenever she visited the country, she would meet Masaki at Miale in Lavington and book a room.

Masaki, who is married, had threatened to sue Nyako for defamation after she accused him of trying to defraud her some unknown amount of money.

He returned the money and threatened to sue the vocal Tiktoker, prompting her to spill the beans about their affair.

Masaki served Nyako a lawsuit through WhatsApp, threatening to sue her over defamation.

“Hakuna mahali Masaki atanipeleka. I was his lover,” fiery Nyako said.

“At some point, tulikua tunaingia private rooms Miale,” she added.

Listen to Nyako spilling beans about her affair with Masaki.

Video 1- Nyako narrates how she used to meet Masaki at Miale.

Video 2- Listen to Nyako narrating how she used to bring gifts to Masaki whenever she visited the country.

Video 3- Nyako claims that Masaki dropped her at the airport when she visited the country without his wife’s knowledge and played the song they were listening to in the car.

For those who don’t know Masaki, he is UDA’s Youth Affairs Director and an aspiring politician.

He unsuccessfully ran for the Nairobi Senate seat, riding on his close friendship with Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja.

See his photos below.

