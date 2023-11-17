Friday, November 17, 2023 – Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja is in the spotlight once again for the wrong reasons.

This is after his employees at the county made insane trips abroad at the expense of the poor Nairobians.

Kileleshwa MCA Robert Alai questioned the alleged travel activities of Nairobi County employees, as a record in his possession indicated that 49 of them made over 37 foreign trips within a month.

In the fiscal year concluding in 2022/2023, employees from Nairobi County were accused of booking 49 flights between June 14 and July 15.

Dubai emerged as the most frequented destination, with 26 trips, followed by Canada with 11 trips, and Turkey with six trips.

“Some people, if you check their passports, never go on those trips. Ask the controller of the budget of the same, and they will never reveal where the funds went,” Robert Alai, an Opposition MCA allied with the Azimio coalition stated.

In the data shared by Alai, certain county officials were observed taking consecutive trips back-to-back, with Uganda being the only African country visited once.

Other countries visited that month were France, Singapore, and Canada.

“A category of employees in Nairobi City County is never in the country. They change clothes at the airport. Some even arrive from Canada today and then take another flight to the same Canada tomorrow.

“The county has been borrowing Ksh1.2 billion monthly from a bank. The overdraft facility attracts a minimum of Ksh50 million per month,” he further alleged.

“The looters of Nairobi City County say they have the blessings of the President. Suppliers can’t be paid, and Ward Development can’t happen,” the MCA added.

To curb the influx of foreign travel, Alai called on the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) and the Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) to investigate the county and its expenditure.

