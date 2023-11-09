Thursday, November 9, 2023 – Kenya Revenue Authority officials are conducting unnecessary and exaggerated checks at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA), following a directive to tax personal or household items worth $500 (about Sh75,000) and above, whether new or used, by tourists visiting the country.

An X user shared photos of bags scattered everywhere and passengers stranded as KRA officials conducted checks.

“For the first time in the history of Kenya, JKIA is in a big mess. Bags are scattered everywhere because tax payments are now being collected at the airport. This is the worst regime ever,’’ he tweeted.

A week ago, Tourism Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua voiced his concerns over the alleged harassment of international tourists at the country’s entry and exit points by the KRA officials.

Mutua accused some KRA officials of conducting unnecessary and exaggerated checks, which he believes are scaring away tourists.

“When our tourists arrive, they carry their cameras, wear their shoes, and yet they are harassed at the airport. KRA officials at the airport harass our visitors, and this leaves them with a negative impression. You wonder why they don’t come back,” Mutua lamented.

See photos taken at JKIA, showing how the place looks disorganized.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.